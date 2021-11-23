Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 32,281 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00.

LOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 240,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

