Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 172,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABNB traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

