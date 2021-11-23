Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 10,502 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,312,281.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16.
Shares of ALGM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,063. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 94.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
