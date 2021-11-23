Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 10,502 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,312,281.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16.

Shares of ALGM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,063. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 94.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

