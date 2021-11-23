Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,542 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00.

GOOG traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, hitting $2,935.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,859.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,703.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,267,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.