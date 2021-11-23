Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 185,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,729,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

