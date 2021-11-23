Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells 179,027 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 5,129,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

