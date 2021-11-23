Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,723,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

