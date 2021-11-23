Insider Selling: Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Sells 23,897 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($596,020.03).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,956 ($25.56). 747,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,883. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,893.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,086.83. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

