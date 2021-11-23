Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 1,457 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,064. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $578.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
