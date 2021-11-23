Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 1,457 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,064. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $578.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

