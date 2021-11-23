Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.58. 1,616,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,698. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.