Insider Selling: Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Sells 57,717 Shares of Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,252 ($42.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,046.48. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

