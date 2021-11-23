Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FTHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. 742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,028. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

