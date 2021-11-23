Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $103,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

