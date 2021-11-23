Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Sells 25,156 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 197.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 63.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 361.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 67,648 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

