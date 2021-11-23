Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells 38,087 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.65. 301,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

