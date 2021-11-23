Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 1,776 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.58, for a total value of $574,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.31. 1,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,435. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

