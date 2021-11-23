Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Sells 42,682 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,295. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.23 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nuance Communications by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 478.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 449,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 371,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

