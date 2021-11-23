Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carol Burt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60.

RMD stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,127,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,145,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

