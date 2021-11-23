Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 21,809 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $27.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. 975,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,950. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.24, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $301.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

