Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

South State stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

