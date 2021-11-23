Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

SPT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 454,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.93 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $29,406,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

