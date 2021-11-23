Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells 126,471 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $47.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,109.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,096,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,268. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.20 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $932.94 and its 200-day moving average is $756.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.