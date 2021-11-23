Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 1,582 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $24,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 2,155,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,881. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.74.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

