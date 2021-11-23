Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTD traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $102.74. 5,999,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

