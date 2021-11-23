Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 3,504 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.13. 2,828,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,004. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.01. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.29 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

