Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.