Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.