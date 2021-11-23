Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 244,263 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $47,020,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $21,080,085.40.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,811,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,872. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.66.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

