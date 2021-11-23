Insider Selling: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Sells 3,136,231 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 9,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

