Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells 2,968 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.99. The company had a trading volume of 660,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,726. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

