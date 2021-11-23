Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 67,622 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,767. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

