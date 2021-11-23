Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 3.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,046,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

