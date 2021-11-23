INT Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. INT has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00390087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.