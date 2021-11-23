IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £149.75 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.75 ($195.65).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 26 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.89).

Shares of IHP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 597 ($7.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 468 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 554.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.38.

IHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

