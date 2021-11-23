Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.24. 2,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,588,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

