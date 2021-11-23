Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $56,588.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,417. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

