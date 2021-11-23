Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

IBKR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,602. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,342 shares of company stock valued at $76,852,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

