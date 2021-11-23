Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Interface worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.2% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $953.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

