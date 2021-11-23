International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

IP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 34,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,826. International Paper has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

