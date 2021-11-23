Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intertrust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Intertrust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Intertrust alerts:

OTC ITRUF traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 5,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,385. Intertrust has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.