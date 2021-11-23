Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.