Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.48% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.