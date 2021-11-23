Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,979 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.75% of Huron Consulting Group worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

