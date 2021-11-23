Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Big Lots worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Big Lots by 85,790.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Big Lots by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Big Lots by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

