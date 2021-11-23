Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,823 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of Verint Systems worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

