Invesco Ltd. Buys 377,741 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Murphy Oil worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of MUR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

