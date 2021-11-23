Invesco Ltd. Buys 579,615 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Uniti Group worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Uniti Group by 91,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Uniti Group by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

