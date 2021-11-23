Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Core Laboratories worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

