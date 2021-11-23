Invesco Ltd. Has $19.12 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of PG&E worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

PCG opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

