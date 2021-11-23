Invesco Ltd. Has $19.67 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of PPD worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

