Invesco Ltd. Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $989,896. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

